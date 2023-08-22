SC Lottery
Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina

It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

