Iconic Charleston hotel celebrating 170th anniversary

The Mills House just finished a transformative, multi-million-dollar renovation in December...
The Mills House just finished a transformative, multi-million-dollar renovation in December 2022 and is ready to welcome a new chapter of its own.
By Michal Higdon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This year marks a milestone for Charleston’s iconic Mills House as it celebrates its 170th Anniversary in August.

Originally opened in 1853 by entrepreneur Otis Mills, the legendary pink hotel on the corner of Queen and Meeting Streets has seen many chapters of the city’s rich history.

The hotel just finished a transformative, multi-million-dollar renovation in December 2022 and is ready to welcome a new chapter of its own. In honor of this landmark anniversary, the hotel will celebrate throughout the month of August with festive programming, throwback menus, local partnerships and more.

  • Throwback Menu at Iron Rose – Stop into The Mills House’s signature restaurant Iron Rose all month long for historically inspired dishes that pay homage to the original dining menu of the hotel in the 1800s. Guests will enjoy a three-course tasting menu for $48/person with an option for an appetizer, entrée, and dessert – expect items such as “Mock” Turtle Soup, Crab Gratin a la Creole, Venison Loin en Croute, Grilled White Shrimp, Lafayette Cakes, and more for a fun taste of history. Iron Rose’s regular dining menu will also be available throughout the month.
  • Jerry Thomas Inspired Cocktail Menu – Taking inspiration from Jerry Thomas, widely considered the founding father of the modern cocktail and a bartender at The Mills House’s Best Friend Lounge back in the late 1800s, Iron Rose will offer a special cocktail menu featuring twists on classic recipes. Sip on drinks like a Carriage Club Collins, Queen Street Punch, or The Powder Magazine and toast to Thomas’s longstanding influence on our imbibing culture.
  • Pop-up Art Exhibit – Curated by The Mills House’s neighbor, The Gibbes Museum, this pop-up art exhibit will be displayed in the hotel’s lobby throughout the month, featuring original historical works of The Mills House from the museum’s archives.
  • Mills House Barber Shop – For one day only on Friday, August 26, The Mills House will host a pop-up barber shop in partnership with Broad Street Barber offering free haircuts. A nod to Joseph Rainey – one of the most influential freedmen in Charleston and the first African American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives – the pop-up barber shop will pay homage to Rainey’s original barber shop, which operated on the ground floor of The Mills House in the 1800s.
  • Social Media Giveaways – During the last week of August, keep an eye out for a handful of celebratory social media giveaways, including free frose at Terrace Bar, dinner for two at Iron Rose, a two-night stay in a Studio Suite, and more.

If you would like to see a full list of events, just click here.

