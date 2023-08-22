SC Lottery
Judge to host free probate court workshops

A Charleston County Probate Court judge will host workshops to explain how the court helps people with mental health and substance abuse issues.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Probate Court judge will host workshops to explain how the court helps people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Judge Irv Condon says the main topic will be getting treatment for a loved one who is struggling with substance abuse or mental health.

The first workshop will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Dorchester Road Library, located at 6325 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

The next workshop will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Baxter Patrick Library.

The workshops are free, but you are asked to register online before the event.

Click here to register at the Charleston County website.

South Carolina’s Probate Court system handles a variety of things including marriage licenses, estates of the deceased, guardianships, conservatorships and involuntary commitments to institutions for those who are mentally ill or chemically dependent.

