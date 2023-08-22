SC Lottery
Outstanding warrants lead to drug arrest of 25-year-old Georgetown man

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Georgetown say a man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Kanaiji Aiken, 25, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Kanaiji Aiken was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on Monday.
Kanaiji Aiken was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on Monday.(Georgetown County Detention Center)

The Georgetown Police Department and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aiken at 215 Martin St. on Monday.

During the arrest, authorities found nine grams of cocaine, 278 grams of marijuana and four dosing units of Oxycodone.

Aiken was booked at the Georgetown County Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $15,000.

