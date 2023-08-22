SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings

FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an updated policy statement by the Council on School Health and released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children across the country head back to school, one pediatric group is calling for corporal punishment in schools to be abolished.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released an updated policy statement by the Council of School Health. It urges that spanking or striking children in schools should be “abolished in all states by law.”

The pediatrics group said corporal punishment is legal in public schools in 18 states, and nearly 70,000 students are struck at least once a year.

The statement also says the practice is most widely used in the South and is disproportionately used on Black students and children with disabilities.

The policy authors said age-appropriate, nonviolent behavioral strategies should be used instead.

The group also said parents should refrain from spanking, hitting, shaming or threatening their children when they are being disciplined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall in southern Texas on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Harold forms, takes aim at south Texas coast
Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston house fire

Latest News

Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with...
Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying
A donation to Dorchester County Fire Rescue will help the agency ensure the safety of farmers...
Dorchester County Fire Rescue gets grain bin rescue equipment donated
Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, gives remarks Monday after the...
Prosecutor describes accountability for dentist convicted of wife's safari slaying