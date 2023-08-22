Plans for yacht club on Seabrook Island withdrawn

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans to annex a portion of Charleston County into the Town of Seabrook Island to develop a yacht club have stopped in their tracks.

Seabrook’s Town Council announced at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting that the developers, Bohicket Creek Investors, withdrew their annexation application.

Prior to the announcement, the Council was set to give a first reading on two ordinances which included the annexation of 17.75 acres into Charleston County and the adoption of a Mixed-Use Concept Plan for the Andell Mixed-Use project.

The nearly 18-acre site, called the “Andell Tract,” sits between Bohicket Marina and Betsy Kerrison Parkway on Johns Island. (Bohicket Creek Investors)

The Andell-Mixed Use project, located at 4484 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, included a private yacht club, pool house, boat house and 10 cottages. It also incorporated public spaces, which included an extended Bohicket Creek boardwalk and a marsh-front pathway.

After Tuesday’s announcement, the Seabrook Council chambers erupted in applause from community members, many who planned to speak against the development.

One Seabrook Island resident who has previously spoken against the proposal, Paul McLaughlin, said he saw this withdrawal coming.

“Because, if it had been voted down, he would’ve been stuck, he wouldn’t have been able to come back with another application,” McLaughlin said.

However, he said he is pleased with the withdrawal because it gives residents more time to be clearer about where they stand, and what changes they want to see with the plan.

“We’re happy, but we’re not taking it for granted, we’re not thinking he’s going away,” McLaughlin said.

Seabrook Island officials have not yet responded to a request for comment on what’s next for the land.

Bohicket Creek Investors declined to comment on the withdrawal.

