Police: Expect more traffic as Charleston Co. students return to class Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you hit the roads Wednesday morning, you will see more traffic in Charleston County as students return to the classroom.

Charleston Police officers want to make sure you’re ready for a stressful day on the road as everyone gets back into this new normal.

Police recommend drivers adding 30 minutes to an hour to your morning and afternoon commutes so you have time to get to your destination instead of having to rush and drive aggressively.

The Charleston Police Department plans increased speed enforcement near schools.

“Our officers are going to be with the buses,” Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. “At some point, they’re going to try to make sure that they’re getting around and looking for those infractions of people that are missing the stop sign. "

Police urge everyone to be sure they follow school zone laws and stay patient behind the wheel.

