Proposed 181-townhomes in Berkeley Co. spark traffic congestion concerns

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some folks across Berkeley County are saying enough is enough with more development as one developer has proposed to bring in 181 townhomes to an area of Moncks Corner.

The developer, American Star, has proposed to bring in 181 townhomes east of the intersection of Highway 17A and Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner and some residents say traffic will be a huge problem.

“Lots of people use this area up there and it still backs the traffic up,” Lyla Gamblin of Berkeley County said.

Lyssa Cameron started a petition against this development, which already has around 300 signatures.

“Infrastructure itself needs to be caught up before we continue building,” Cameron said.

With the school year starting up again, it’s reminding folks of how much it impacts traffic, and they don’t want the schools to become overpopulated.

“17A itself is already jam-packed full, especially during school year,” Cameron said.

Gamblin has lived in Berkeley County since 1990 and she says growth has become a bigger priority than its effects on people.

“The bus would be out in the traffic trying to get the kids to school and I don’t see that happening at a good pace,” Gamblin said.

American Star says a traffic impact analysis they already conducted says that a right turn lane will be required at the main access to alleviate any possible congestion.

Their attorney, Brandon Gaskins, sent the following statement in response to community concerns:

“American Star’s proposed townhome development and rezoning request is consistent with the County’s comprehensive plan and surrounding zoning and will have insignificant impacts on the County’s infrastructure. Because townhomes are smaller and have less occupants than most single-family homes, the proposed development will have comparable, if not less, impacts on traffic, schools, and other infrastructure as other single-family developments that are allowed under the existing zoning. In fact, the County’s required traffic impact analysis confirmed that ‘the proposed development will not negatively impact the health, safety, and welfare of the traveling public.’ Any suggestion otherwise is based on incomplete or inaccurate information.”

Berkeley County officials did not provide a comment.

“We’re running out of room,” Cameron said. “We’re running out of space.”

Still, some neighbors say they’re at a tipping point.

“We think enough is enough,” Gamblin said.

This proposed development is being discussed at Tuesday’s Berkeley County Planning Commission meeting at 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner, at 6 p.m.

