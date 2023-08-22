SC Lottery
Screen time linked to developmental delays in toddlers, new study finds

Researchers say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from interpersonal relationships that improve social and communication skills.(StockSnap/pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Handing your baby a smartphone or a tablet to play with could impact their development, according to a new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The authors looked at how many hours a 1-year-old child used screens per day. The study was based on more than 7,000 children.

Based on the parents’ reporting, by the age of 2, children were three times more likely to experience delays in communication and problem-solving skills if they looked at screens for up to four hours per day.

Those who had more than four hours of screen time were nearly five times more likely to have underdeveloped communication skills.

They were also nearly two times more likely to have sub-par fine motor skills.

Scientists said they aren’t surprised by the results.

They say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from interpersonal relationships that improve social and communication skills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

