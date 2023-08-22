SC Lottery
Water main break slows traffic Robert Smalls Pkwy in Beaufort Co.

Officials in Beaufort County say drivers should expect delays while traveling Robert Smalls Parkway.(WTOC)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Beaufort County say drivers should expect delays while traveling Robert Smalls Parkway.

A construction crew working in the area struck a main water line around 5:30 p.m. near Robert Smalls Parkway near W.K. Alston Drive in Beaufort, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the two westbound lanes of Robert Smalls Parkway are closed, and traffic is being detoured through the median. The eastbound lanes heading into Beaufort are open to traffic.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide an update on the road Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

