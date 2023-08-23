SC Lottery
1 person injured in Beaufort Co. shooting

Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man injured on Wednesday.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man injured on Wednesday.

They say the sheriff’s office received calls just before 8:15 a.m. about shots being fired and a possible victim from two different locations.

Beaufort Police responded to 1294 Ribaut Rd. for a man who had been shot while the Port Royal Police Department responded to Johnny Morral Circle for a call about a person who had possibly been shot in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

When police arrived at Ribaut Road, they found a man inside his vehicle with gunshot injuries, a press release states. The victim was then taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Police were able to find evidence of gunfire on Johnny Morrall Circle, but no victims were found at the scene, the press release states.

Investigators found that the victim was shot on Johnny Morrall Circle before driving his vehicle to Ribaut Road.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Beaufort Police Department and the Port Royal Police Department.

Anyone who may have information about these events is encouraged to contact SSgt. Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Low County at 843-554-1111.

