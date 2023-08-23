SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

12-year-old boy charged in connection to making threats against another student

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old Rosemary Middle School student has...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old Rosemary Middle School student has been charged in connection to making a threat against another student.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old Rosemary Middle School student has been charged in connection to making a threat against another student.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with making threats of bodily harm against another student, sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham said.

The incident happened during the school day on Monday and was reported to the School Resource Office on Wednesday after the student admitted to a teacher that he threatened to kill another student, Pelham said.

No threats to any other student or staff occurred.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and the student is facing disciplinary action from the school district.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Models show Tropical Storm Franklin passing well east of the coast.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin makes landfall along southern coast of Dominican Republic
Quinton Franklin is wanted for outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, deputies say.
Deputies arrest wanted man in Beaufort County
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye

Latest News

Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
One arrested, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting, victim ID’d
Former attorney Cory Fleming entered guilty pleas Wednesday to 23 state charges.
Ex-attorney Fleming enters guilty pleas on state charges
A dirt bike driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a van drove into the back of the...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Dirt bike driver killed in Colleton County crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Deputies investigating early-morning Andrews shooting