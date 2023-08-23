12-year-old boy charged in connection to making threats against another student

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old Rosemary Middle School student has been charged in connection to making a threat against another student.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with making threats of bodily harm against another student, sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham said.

The incident happened during the school day on Monday and was reported to the School Resource Office on Wednesday after the student admitted to a teacher that he threatened to kill another student, Pelham said.

No threats to any other student or staff occurred.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and the student is facing disciplinary action from the school district.

