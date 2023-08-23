Charleston County Schools, First Student work to ease bus driver shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The partnership between the Charleston County School District and First Student has helped with recruitment to ease the shortage of bus drivers.

According to officials, about 96 percent of bus routes are covered, which is more than last year.

They plan to continue recruiting and implementing safety measures to ensure a smooth ride for students and peace of mind for parents.

The district partnership with First Student, which is a school bus service, began back in 2020.

They provided new buses as well as technology to help track them.

The school year will start out with approximately 382 bus routes with almost 5500 bus stops.

Parents can track the live location of their child’s bus using the first view app.

The app will also provide service notifications if there are any delays.

As well as security cameras on each bus.

According to officials, bus drivers in the Charleston County School District are the highest-paid bus drivers in South Carolina with the starting pay at $21.75.

First Student Senior location manager Gary Reese says to recruit, hire and train they had to provide competitive incentives to get people in the door.

“To anyone that wants to become a bus driver, this is the best place. We provide paid training that way you can obtain a CDL license, Reese said. We give you the training where you’re not only a professional bus driver, but you have that CDL for the rest of your life.”

Officials encourage Parents and students to reach out to them if they have any concerns during the school year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.