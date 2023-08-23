SC Lottery
Cold front brings early morning rain chance, lower humidity today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area this morning bringing clouds and a slight chance of rain. The front should push to our south ending the rain chance by mid morning and helping to bring lower humidity to our area.

TODAY: AM Shower Possible. Clouds to Sunshine. High 88.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

