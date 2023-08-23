SC Lottery
Crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. clears

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on scene of a crash in West Ashley Tuesday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard impacted traffic in West Ashley Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Ashley River Road around 8:30 p.m.

The crash involved injuries, according to Charleston County Dispatch. It’s unclear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

