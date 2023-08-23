DD2 parents concerned about safety of new bus stops

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents are expressing concerns about the changes Dorchester School District Two made to the bus stops in their Summerville neighborhood for this school year.

The Greenhurst subdivision doesn’t have a sidewalk, and that leaves parents and their little ones walking on the side of the street to get to and from the bus stop.

That street, Brailsford Boulevard, has a curve right before you get to the intersection where one of the bus stops is, and parents say drivers speed through there and often roll through the three-way-stop.

They’re concerned that a child could get hit and say they don’t understand why the district made this change.

“The bus stops for the little kids are at stop signs, which is where a bunch of cars are coming and going, instead of a cul-de-sac where they’re able to stand in a line with their parents,” parent Andrea Garcia said.

Parent Destiny Pack says she noticed the dangers the about five-minute walk presented on the first day of school.

“We actually only walked to the bus stop the first morning and now I drive every morning to keep my kids out of the road, but there’s really nowhere to park because the bus stop is at a three-way-stop,” Pack said. “So, when you park to wait on the bus, if people are coming down the road to get out, they’re stuck.”

Pack and Garcia want the stops to be changed back to where they were last year, at cul-de-sacs, which they say are safer because there’s less traffic.

Dorchester School District Two provided the following statement on the incident:

Dorchester School District Two’s top priority is safety, and our Transportation team works directly with families to address transportation concerns within guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Education, state law, and the neighborhood infrastructure. On an ongoing basis we evaluate and adjust bus routes and bus stops based on traffic, construction, and more.

