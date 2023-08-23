Deputies investigating early-morning Andrews shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one man injured.

Deputies responded to the Andrews Police Station around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the arm.

The man was uncooperative with deputies and said he was walking at an unknown location when he was shot, sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

