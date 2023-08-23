Dirt bike driver killed in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A dirt bike driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a van drove into the back of the bike, authorities said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on secondary Highway 41 about seven miles east of Walterboro.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said both vehicles were traveling north on Highway 41 when the dirt bike slowed in traffic and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided with the bike.

The driver of the bike died at the scene. The van driver was uninjured.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

