SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dirt bike driver killed in Colleton County crash

A dirt bike driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a van drove into the back of the...
A dirt bike driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a van drove into the back of the bike, authorities said.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A dirt bike driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a van drove into the back of the bike, authorities said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on secondary Highway 41 about seven miles east of Walterboro.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said both vehicles were traveling north on Highway 41 when the dirt bike slowed in traffic and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided with the bike.

The driver of the bike died at the scene. The van driver was uninjured.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, at approximately 11 a.m., the...
FIRST ALERT: Harold makes landfall, Gert fizzles, Franklin expected to turn
Quinton Franklin is wanted for outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, deputies say.
Deputies arrest wanted man in Beaufort County
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye

Latest News

Andrey, a green sea turtle, was released into the wild on Tuesday.
CHECK THIS OUT: Sea turtles released from rehab
Four sea turtles were released from rehab on Tuesday.
VIDEO: CHECK THIS OUT: Sea turtles released from rehab
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Deputies investigating early-morning Andrews shooting
Fort Johnson Baptist Church is holding an event Wednesday to celebrate replacing the steeple...
James Island church destroyed in fire to celebrate new steeple installation