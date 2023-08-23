SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family from a rattlesnake. (Source: KHGI, Ring.com, Christie Jones, CNN)
By KHGI staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Neb. (KHGI) – A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family from a rattlesnake.

Christie Jones has a Ring camera on her front porch. On Aug. 11, just minutes after her 12-year-old daughter walked out the front door, a rattlesnake is seen arriving on the doorstep.

The camera captures the 3-foot snake slithering into view and then curling up in the corner.

“It’s very scary. My daughter had just walked out that same door 20 minutes before that,” Jones said.

Just two minutes after the snake arrives, FedEx delivery driver Matt Govier pulls into the driveway.

The camera shows Govier place a package on the doorstep, and then he curses as he notices the snake.

Knowing a family lived inside, Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the yard he was able to grab quickly, and he killed the snake.

One the rattlesnake was taken care of, Govier even tried to clean up the mess and dispose of the body.

“I had some garbage bags in the truck, and I just like, I’ll throw him in there and then I’ll decide what to do with him later,” Govier said.

Govier sent a text to Jones, letting her know what happened.

“It said, ‘I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him. Matt. Sorry about the blood,’” Jones said, reading the text aloud.

Jones said she is forever thankful for the driver’s actions that day.

“I’m so thankful you didn’t just leave it there,” Jones told Govier. “Because my thoughts now are what if you would have said, ‘Hey, by the way, I saw a rattlesnake on your front step and I left it there. It was just, you know, over and there in the corner.’ I don’t know if I would be able to exit my front door as it is.”

The delivery driver is now being hailed as a hero, with the story quickly going viral. But Govier said it was no big deal.

“I was just kind of put in a position where I had to do something,” he said.

Jones just had one more thing to say.

“Great customer service,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KHGI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Models show Tropical Storm Franklin passing well east of the coast.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin makes landfall along southern coast of Dominican Republic
Quinton Franklin is wanted for outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, deputies say.
Deputies arrest wanted man in Beaufort County
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani is surrendering to Georgia authorities in connection with indictment
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say; Wagner chief who rebelled was on passenger list
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say