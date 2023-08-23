FIRST ALERT: Officers respond crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on scene of a crash in West Ashley Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Ashley River Road around 8:30 p.m.

Charleston County Dispatch reports that the crash involves injuries. It’s unclear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

