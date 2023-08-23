Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a former Hampton County deputy has been arrested and another person remains at large in connection with a deadly shooting in Walterboro last week.

Tameka Suewanna Carter, 43, turned herself in to police. She was charged with homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Walterboro Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards.

A second suspect, 43-year-old Marvis Jermaine Williams, remains at large, Edwards said. Police have issued warrants for homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Carter is a former deputy SRO and resigned Aug. 16 in lieu of being terminated.

Police say the arrest stems from an argument inside the Barrel House Grille on Aug. 15. The argument continued outside of the restaurant and the suspects fired a single gunshot from their vehicle striking the woman, Edwards said.

Colleton County coroner Richard Harvey identified the victim as 28-year-old Mia Tabb.

Tabb was taken by a private car to an area hospital and then transferred to Trident Medical Center but died en route to the hospital, Edwards said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Sgt. Fisk at 843-782-1031.

