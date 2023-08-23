SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. deputies make arrest in vehicle theft

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested a man in...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested a man in connection to vehicle theft.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested a man in connection to vehicle theft.

Jacob Jacob Thomas Verlin Quinley, 31, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, motor vehicle theft and theft from a motor vehicle, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

Deputies were notified of a vehicle break-in and theft at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday and saw Quinley traveling on Tyson Frive in the Pawleys Island area, Lesley said.

Once Quinley saw the blue lights and heard sirens, he turned onto U.S. Highway 17, reaching a speed of 98 miles per hour, Lesley said. Quinley then went into the northbound lane, still traveling south near Vanderbilt.

Deputies were able to stop Quinley’s vehicle with stop sticks between the bridges of U.S. Highway 17, Lesley said. Quinley then fled from the vehicle and was then found hiding and placed under arrest.

Quinley was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

