SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home. (Source: WTKR, SHEILA JAMES, CNN)
By Jay Greene, WTKR
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Va. (WTKR) - A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.

He’s a Great Pyrenees named Moose and he is settling in with his new family in Virginia.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with a sweet fellow like that,” Ciara Hill, Moose’s new owner, said.

Hill recently adopted the pup from the Portsmouth Humane Society after following stories about him.

Moose rescued his foster family from a fire a few weeks ago. He was adopted a day after the fire but wasn’t a good fit. So, he went back to the shelter.

“We saw that he had been returned, and I was talking to my husband. He was like, ‘Well, go get him,’” Hill said.

And she went and got Moose who has since been getting acclimated to his new home.

“My other animals are welcoming him in, and he seems to be pretty comfortable,” Hill said.

Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Dyanna Uchiek said it’s important to take the time to make sure the pet you’re thinking of adopting is the perfect fit.

According to Hill, Moose has had no trouble adapting.

“He has just made himself at home,” she said.

Moose won’t be lonely in his new home. The Hill family already has dogs, cats, chickens and a tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Models show Tropical Storm Franklin passing well east of the coast.
FIRST ALERT: Franklin makes landfall along southern coast of Dominican Republic
Quinton Franklin is wanted for outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, deputies say.
Deputies arrest wanted man in Beaufort County
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco...
Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Trident United Way said these families are making more than the federal poverty level but...
Trident United Way: 40% of homes in Tri-County struggling financially