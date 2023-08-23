SC Lottery
Lowcountry woman purchases $200K winning scratch-off ticket at grocery store

A Lowcountry woman won a triple-digit jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket during a...
A Lowcountry woman won a triple-digit jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket during a trip to the grocery store.(Wirestock via Canva)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman won a triple-digit jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket during a trip to the grocery store.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Summerville lottery player almost forgot about the scratch-off ticket she bought while picking up a few groceries.

Days later, the woman remembered the ticket, scratched it and started hollering, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

“I’ve got $20,000,” she said. Only she wasn’t done scratching. Armstrong said there was one more zero left to go, and her prize was $200,000.

“It was totally amazing,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I can’t wait to have it happen to me again.”

Officials said there’s one more top prize available in the 50X game. Odds of winning it are 1 in 750,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on Dorchester Road in Summerville.

The store received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket, Armstrong said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

