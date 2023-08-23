SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home

A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance workers attempt to break in. (Credit: WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - A man in Dallas fired more than a dozen rounds through his apartment door after two people tried to break in.

The suspects are seen on camera claiming to be maintenance workers before attempting to kick in the door.

In the video, a man who said he is a maintenance worker waits for a tenant to answer the door.

Through his doorbell camera, Ethan Rodriguez tells the supposed worker to leave and that nobody is home, even though he is.

The guy leaves and when he comes back, he brings a gun and a friend.

It does not take long for the two guys to learn that Rodriguez is home after all.

“I was hoping I got him. That’s mainly everything. I was just hoping I got him,” he said.

Rodriguez said he knew in his gut that the guy at the door was not a real maintenance man.

“He was playing the part. He had the whole notepad and everything,” he said.

Rodriguez said he had no choice but to shoot at him once he saw that the guy had a gun and was coming straight for him.

“They told me I let off 13 shots. I couldn’t believe it, but then again, I did empty the clip,” he said.

The suspects shot back at Rodriguez before they ran away, according to police.

Rodriguez said he has no idea who the guys are or what they want from him.

Police said one of the two suspects has been arrested on attempted burglary and assault charges.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, at approximately 11 a.m., the...
FIRST ALERT: Harold makes landfall, Gert fizzles, Franklin expected to turn
Quinton Franklin is wanted for outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, deputies say.
Deputies arrest wanted man in Beaufort County
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A lawsuit filed Friday alleges a Charleston County physician operated on the wrong eye of a man...
Lawsuit accuses Charleston County physician of operating on wrong eye

Latest News

A dirt bike driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a van drove into the back of the...
Dirt bike driver killed in Colleton County crash
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Deputies investigating early-morning Andrews shooting
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say