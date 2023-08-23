Missing 17-year-old N. Charleston girl may be headed to California, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are looking for a teenager who has been missing since Friday.

Nicole Caceres, 17, was last seen leaving her home Friday at approximately 1:40 p.m., police say.

She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has a piercing in her left nostril.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike sneakers and was carrying a black bookbag.

Investigators believe she may be headed to California. Police say they are obtaining a pickup order for her.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852.

