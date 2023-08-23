SC Lottery
New incentives, higher pay ease Charleston County teacher shortage

Students in Charleston County head back to class on Wednesday.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday is the first day of school in Charleston County.

There are about 55 classroom vacancies in the school district as the teacher shortage continues in South Carolina.

However, the district is hopeful that the number will decrease with new incentives put in place.

With almost 500 teachers hired, officials believe that if not for the new salary and incentives, the 55 classroom vacancies would have been a lot higher.

This school year teachers can look forward to a $5,000 salary increase and paid parental leave.

Back in May, Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law to allow School employees across South Carolina to qualify for up to six weeks of paid parental leave, so they do not have to dip into their vacation or sick days.

Charleston County School District recruiters are persistent in finding candidates.

This includes people looking as well as college students who are graduating soon.

Chief HR Officer at Charleston County School District, William Briggs, says while they continue to recruit they have a plan in the meantime to fill classroom vacancies.

“If a vacancy is not going to be covered by one of our new hire teachers. We’re certainly looking at other options like substitute teachers who are certified,” Briggs said. “If there’s some type of certified academic coach in the building to help cover and, in some cases, we do a course overload where, for example, a math teacher might be willing to take on another period of math.”

Briggs hopes the salary increase will allow teachers to afford to live in Charleston and encourage the younger generation to choose education as a career.

