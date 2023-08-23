North Charleston Police investigating scene on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to an incident on Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.

A large police presence was reported in a parking lot near Smiling Rivers Laundromat around 7 p.m. Officers have crime scene tape up.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.