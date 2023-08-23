SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigating scene on Rivers Ave.

North Charleston Police are responding to an incident on Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to an incident on Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.

A large police presence was reported in a parking lot near Smiling Rivers Laundromat around 7 p.m. Officers have crime scene tape up.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

