North Charleston Police searching for woman not heard from since April

Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue...
Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue area of North Charleston.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are searching for a woman who family hasn’t heard from for four months.

Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue area of North Charleston.

Her daughter told police she last heard from her mother some time in April.

Mackay is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair, brown aeyes and a light complexion, police say.

Anyone who sees her should contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894.

