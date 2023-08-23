SC Lottery
One arrested, one at large in deadly Walterboro shooting outside restaurant

Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police. She was charged with homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Marvis Jermaine Williams (right), 43, is currently at large with warrants for the same charges.(Walterboro Police)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police say one person has been arrested and another remains at large in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Walterboro restaurant last week.

Tameka Suewanna Carter, 43, turned herself in to police. She was charged with homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Walterboro Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards.

A second suspect, 43-year-old Marvis Jermaine Williams, remains at large, Edwards said. Police have issued warrants for homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say the arrest stems from an argument inside the Barrel House Grille on Aug. 15. The argument continued outside of the restaurant and the suspects fired a single gunshot from their vehicle striking the woman, Edwards said.

READ MORE: Police investigate deadly Walterboro shooting

The woman was taken by private car to an area hospital and then transferred to Trident Medical Center but died en route to the hospital, Edwards said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Sgt. Fisk at 843-782-1031.

