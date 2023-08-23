Pricetag of Ashley River Pedestrian Bridge nearly doubles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The price to build a standalone bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Ashley River has nearly doubled.

The Ashley River Crossing Bike and Pedestrian Bridge, which was originally expected to cost $40 million, will now cost more than $73 million dollars.

City of Charleston’s director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg said just last week the city received a bid from Superior Construction Company of $73,860,000 to cover the design and construction of the bridge.

“We knew we were going to have an escalation; we didn’t know how much, the construction market is a bit volatile, and the cost of doing business has increased significantly,” Kronsberg said. “So, we were surprised, and we worked with our state and federal partners to bridge the gap.”

Around $13 million of the funding will come from the city, $3 million from Charleston County, $100,000 from MUSC, and the rest will come from State and Federal sources, Kronsberg said.

College of Charleston Professor of Economics, Frank Hefner, said he’s not surprised to hear the price of the bridge has nearly doubled in cost.

“Inflation has been terrible, we haven’t seen this in a long time,” Hefner said.

The construction industry has been hit especially hard, he said.

“They not only have the problem of high-interest rates, it’s finding qualified workers on top of it, which drives up the price even more,” Hefner said. “If you look at highway construction, all the material cost going into any one of those projects has gone up.”

Despite the increase, the executive director of Charleston Moves Katie Zimmerman said the benefits of the bridge far outweigh the costs. She’s been biking across the current Ashley River Bridge for nearly 20 years and said it continues to get more and more crowded.

“People are using canes, people are using wheelchairs, it’s a wide variety of folks that desperately need to be able to cross the Ashley River safely to get where they need to go,” Zimmerman said.

Kronsberg said the city is moving forward with negotiations and will then bring the contract to the City Council for final approval. If all goes as planned, he said the design process will last about one year, and then construction will take about three years to be completed.

“Infrastructure projects take a long time, and we’re excited to get this one underway,” Kronsberg said.

