SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as flight attendant for first time

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as a flight attendant for the first time. (Source: CNN, COLE DOSS, INSTAGRAM, UNITED AIRLINES, MOYA DOSS, FACEBOOK, PEACHES & HERB, POLYDOR, CAROLINE DOSS)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unexpected in-flight announcement left passengers cheering on a recent United Airlines flight from the U.S. to Spain.

United Airlines Pilot Cole Doss announced it was the first time in two years at United that he was flying the plane that his mother was also working on.

“She’s been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson,” Doss can be heard saying in an announcement to passengers and crew.

Doss’ mother has been a flight attendant at United for over 45 years. His father has worked in aviation and his sister is the latest in the family to also become a flight attendant.

“I’m especially honored and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today,” Doss continued to say in his announcement. ‘To my mom, I love you. And to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonyna Green, 43, and Antonashia Gadsden, 24, are facing charges in connection with a weapons...
Mother, grandmother arrested in weapons incident outside Goose Creek school
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, at approximately 11 a.m., the...
FIRST ALERT: Harold makes landfall, Gert fizzles, Franklin expected to turn
Debra Gammons is charged with DUI - first offense, according to jail records.
Charleston mayoral candidate arrested on DUI charge
Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner, is charged with four counts of attempted Murder...
Man charged in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting that injured two children
Fire heavily damaged at least one room of a home on Suzanne Drive that neighbors described as...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston house fire

Latest News

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on scene of a crash in West Ashley Tuesday...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Officers respond crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
The crash happened near the intersection of Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and Ashley River Road...
FIRST ALERT: Officers respond crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding hundreds of missing people after the deadly wildfires
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony