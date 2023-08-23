Students shuffle as new school fails to be completed on time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As students head back to school in Charleston County, some are not heading back to the school they were promised.

Construction on the $54 million Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school has been delayed with completion now scheduled for December of this year. It was supposed to be done by August.

Instead of a brand-new school, students who attend Hursey will start the school year at Morningside Middle School.

Students at Morningside were already slated to move into Garrett Academy of Technology which was closed in 2020 but still operated as an extra school space. Morningside is scheduled to start a $66 million rebuild in January which is why students were already planning to move to Garrett this year.

The Allegro Charter School of Music was operating out of Garrett but had previously been promised the old Hursey building as its new school for this year.

The majority of the new school is complete but much of the HVAC systems still need to be installed. Jeff Borowy, the district’s chief operating officer, says supply chain issues are to blame for the delays at the new Hursey.

“Weather contributed to that,” Borowy said. “We had some delays with construction materials early, early on but we have lifted and shifted and adjusted for that.”

Borowy says he expects the school to be completed by Thanksgiving and students to move in around winter break.

