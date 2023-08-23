Traffic violations you need to look out for, bus rules to start the school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Buses are back on the roads and the Charleston County School District wants drivers to keep the rules at the top of their minds.

This year, the district and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are partnering up for a program they’re calling the STOP ARM violation.

Whenever a driver has a violation for failing to stop for a school bus, it’s documented and sent to the highway patrol. Troopers then work on enforcement in the area.

Along with this new program, Highway Patrol is allowed to issue a citation off of video footage. That means yes, some buses do have cameras.

It is required by law that you come to a complete stop when the stop sign of a bus is deployed. When it comes to the rules, First Student senior location manager, Gary Reese, says it’s the side of the median you’re on that matters.

“If it’s a divided highway where there’s a grass median then those ones do not,” Reese says “It’s the ones where there’s not a divided road where those traffic stops have to occur.”

As for CCSD, their rule of thumb is 15 minutes. If a bus is running more than 15 minutes late, First Students sends an alert to let parents or students know what the reason may be. And then to follow, what the plan of coverage is for that particular route.

Charleston County School District Executive Director of Transportation James Lynch says they do not anticipate any major changes for the start of this school year. Lynch says they’re starting off the school year with 382 bus routes and that encompasses almost 255 bus stops. Buses travel almost 30,000 miles a day.

“Right now, we’re hoping to stay course with the number of buses currently running,” Lynch says.

Lynch says communication is priority one. A bus driver with 40-50 kids on the bus is not going to be aware of everything that happens. So, it’s the responsibility of the certified First Student bus drivers to be alert on and off the bus.

“You know like I know if you address it before it becomes a major issue then we’ve done our part,” Reese says, “The drivers are all trained, they know exactly what to do when they see any troubling signs.”

Those drivers use the tool of communication with the school officials, in addition, that information goes to the supervisors, managers and the district.

Charleston County School District officials want parents to pay attention to the CCSD transportation webpage and download the First View alert app, which allows parents and students to track the live location of the bus and receive notifications of delays.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.