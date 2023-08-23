Trident United Way: 40% of homes in Tri-County struggling financially

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As part of their first-ever State of Our Families event, Trident United Way says 40% of homes in the Tri-County area are struggling to make ends meet.

Trident United Way is calling these people ALICE, an acronym for those who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed. The non-profit said these people are one unexpected bill away from poverty.

President and CEO D.J. Hampton II said the cost of living in the Tri-County area has outpaced wages and earnings. He adds people in the ALICE threshold are families of four making $60,000 or less per year.

They said these families make more than the federal poverty level but cannot afford basic necessities.

Hampton said the ALICE population has been growing for the past several years.

The non-profit said these people sometimes work multiple jobs and are close to being in financial crisis.

“They don’t fit the traditional category of what we would consider to be a person in poverty,” Hampton said. “They’re not unhoused, and they’re not receiving government assistance, but make no mistake, they’re facing tremendous financial hardship every day. In the tri-county area, so far this year, the top need or the request for assistance for our 211 line has been rent payment assistance.”

Hampton said the rent payment assistance calls to their 211 help line are up 47% this year compared to the first six months of last year.

They said the second highest call they get for assistance is people trying to keep the lights on.

