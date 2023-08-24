2024 Cooper River Bridge Run design winner announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The votes are in and the 47th Cooper River Bridge Run design winner has been revealed.

The final contest winner is Melanie Behnert, an aspiring graphic designer based in Charleston, race director Irv Batten says.

The design features the sunset and is considered to be the “perfect backdrop for a race-ready pelican”, Batten says.

Behnert credits taking a break from artwork, earning a degree in Graphic Design and entering the workforce for her return back into the design world, a press release states.

During her break, Behnert traveled to different countries and gained inspiration from other cultures to help with her craft, the press release states.

The new design will be presented by Harris Teeter on April 6, 2024, Batten says.

Click to volunteer or register for the 2024 Cooper River Bridge Run. To take advantage of the reduced $50 registration fee, participants are encouraged to sign up before Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.