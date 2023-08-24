SC Lottery
Australian airline looks to add 12 Dreamliner jets

Boeing and Qantas Airlines announced the carrier has selected Boeing’s family of fuel-efficient airplanes to expand its future fleet with four 787-9 and eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes. (Boeing image)(Hand-out | Boeing)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Australian airline will nearly double its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners after placing an order for a dozen new planes.

Qantas placed the order for four 787-9 and eight 787-10 jets.

The additional jets join 14 Dreamliners already in service for the airline.

“This is another multi-billion-dollar investment in the national carrier, and it’s great news for our customers and our people,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said. “The 787 and the GE engines fitted to them, are thoroughly proven and extremely capable.”

Qantas officials are looking to the new planes to add additional routes and add more flights to its existing network.

“With its market-leading environmental performance, the 787 Dreamliner is central to Qantas’ unwavering commitment to operate one of the most sustainable and capable fleets in the airline industry,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal said. “Both the 787-9 and 787-10 offer enhanced efficiency, flexibility and passenger comfort to connect Australia and destinations around the world.”

Officials with the airline say the fuel efficiency will allow a reduction of emission and fuel use of up to 25 percent.

