Charleston Co. Schools adding more AED devices in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been a busy week for students across the Lowcountry as they head back to the classroom.

With school back in session, that means high school sports are back too.

A big concern for some parents may be how the Charleston County School District is prepared to handle emergency situations.

The Head of Nursing for CCSD, Ellen Nitz, says their goal is to make sure every student is healthy and safe.

CCSD has just updated its AED units throughout district schools. Nitz says the district has over 130 units in schools and plans to add 40 more in the next few weeks. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is a device that can automatically diagnose life-threatening cardiac events.

Having these devices on-hand is very important in case of an emergency, either on the field or on the court, at a sports practice, or even in the classroom.

“So, we’re trying to be as proactive as we possibly can because, just as you said, these are emergencies that happen that we don’t have any history of. It is something urgent and needs immediate action taken,” Nitz said.

AED’s have become a hot topic this year after Lebron James’ son, Bronny, collapsed at his football practice over the summer, and Damar Hamlin’s health scare back in January.

Nitz says CCSD trains its staff on know how to do CPR and how to use an AED machine.

“If any event should ever happen with any age group and an AED is not available. We also were really trying to work with our community, really helping to educate people on hands only CPR and being able to call 911 immediately be able to get down and start as compressions immediately maintain the blood flow. To the brain until emergency services provide,” Nitz said.

In addition to adding more AED units in schools, she mentioned they are also replacing old ones with new ones.

