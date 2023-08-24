Charleston Southern Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule for 2023-24 Campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball and head coach Barclay Radebaugh have announced the Buccaneers non-conference slate for the 2023-24 season.

“We are extremely thankful for and excited about our nonconference schedule for the upcoming season,” said Radebaugh. “Our team will be challenged in every way for sure. Without a doubt our nonconference schedule will prepare us well for the always challenging Big South regular season. We are excited about this group. Our team made some significant strides this summer. We are much bigger on the perimeter. Our incoming class has meshed very well with our returners. I have been impressed with the competitiveness of our group, their willingness to be coached, their focus on having a team first attitude and their desire to defend and rebound at a high level.”

Charleston Southern will open the season with a three-game home set starting Monday, November 6 against Toccoa Falls before hosing North Florida Thursday, Nov. 9 and Johnson & Wales Monday, Nov. 13. The Buccaneers will then hit the road to take on the first of four Power-5 opponents in North Carolina State Nov. 17. The road trip continues with a return trip to Bethune Cookman on Nov. 20 and a trip to Wake Forest for the second of three total trips to Atlantic Coast Conference schools Nov. 24.

A return trip to the Lowcountry to take on The Citadel down the road on Nov. 28 closes the first month of the season before the Bucs play hosts to South Carolina State on December 2. North Alabama comes into town on Dec. 13 before an in-state trip to South Carolina on Dec. 16 ensues. Loyola Chicago stands as the next opponent on the road as that trip takes place Dec. 19.

The Buccaneers then round out non-conference play as they host Kentucky Christian Dec. 21 before traveling back to the Tarheel State to take on North Carolina, Dec. 29, on the other side of Christmas Break.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

