Charter school launches new Pre-K program to help kids with disabilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pattison’s Academy is launching its first Pre-K program.

The school provides educational services for children with special needs and disabilities.

Thursday is the first day at Pattison’s Academy. There are still spots available for the Pre-K program, however, they are limited.

The program is set to transform early education for young minds with disabilities to build a foundation that helps children develop literacy and social skills.

The academy caters to children with many disabilities such as autism and brain injuries.

Due to the small class size at the academy, this full-day program allows teachers to tailor each lesson to a child’s individual needs with the help of a therapist.

Pattison’s Academy teacher Courtney Dawson says the creation of the program stems from the parents.

“Our parents really expressed an interest in needing a younger class for students. They saw our programs; they love what we offer,” Dawson said. “And we, based on the amount of inquiry expanded our programs into a full-day preschool program as well.”.

Pattison’s Academy Executive Officer Laura Ganci says the pre-k program is just the beginning as they plan to expand the programs and space.

“Our ultimate goal is to build a building specifically for children with disabilities and multiple disabilities. Instead of our children having to adapt to spaces that maybe aren’t suited specifically for them,” Ganci said. “We are embarking on a capital campaign to be able to fund our very own building and be able to expand our services even further.”

If You are interested in the Pre-K program or have any questions, click here.

