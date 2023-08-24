SC Lottery
Coast Guard assists boat taking on water near Georgetown

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew escorts a 52-foot catamaran vessel after it struck the Winyah Bay northern jetty and began taking on water near Georgetown, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. The vessel’s bilge pump was able to keep up with flooding while a Station Georgetown boat crew safely escorted the vessel to safer waters until relieved by commercial salvage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)(United States Coast Guard)
By Steven Ardary
Aug. 24, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard assisted four boaters after their catamaran struck a jetty in Winyah Bay.

Watchstanders were told of a 52-foot catamaran taking on water around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday by a salvage company attempting to assist the vessel.

The vessel was able to drift off the northern jetty and anchor.

Coast Guard responders boarded the vessel and determined the bilge pumps were keeping up with the flooding and helped start an engine.

Crews escorted the vessel to calmer waters before commercial salvage took over the escort.

No injuries were reported.

