Coast Guard assists boat taking on water near Georgetown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard assisted four boaters after their catamaran struck a jetty in Winyah Bay.

Watchstanders were told of a 52-foot catamaran taking on water around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday by a salvage company attempting to assist the vessel.

The vessel was able to drift off the northern jetty and anchor.

Coast Guard responders boarded the vessel and determined the bilge pumps were keeping up with the flooding and helped start an engine.

Crews escorted the vessel to calmer waters before commercial salvage took over the escort.

No injuries were reported.

