Coroner ID’s 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.
Izaiyah Lopez, 18, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.
Officers were called to the 6300 block of Rivers Avenue around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.
Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.