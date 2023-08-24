SC Lottery
Coroner ID’s 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.

North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.

Izaiyah Lopez, 18, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Rivers Avenue around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

BREAKING: Shooting leaves male deceased in the 6300 block of Rivers Ave in North Charleston.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating.

