Coroner ID’s 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along Rivers Avenue Wednesday night.

Izaiyah Lopez, 18, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Rivers Avenue around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating.

