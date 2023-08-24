Crews rescue three animals from Ladson fire

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the C&B Fire Department rescued three animals after a car fire turned into a structure fire.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the Woodside neighborhood on Wednesday and discovered a home had also caught on fire.

Two dogs and a bearded dragon were discovered inside the home. The dogs were given oxygen through pet masks, firefighters said.

All three animals were returned to their owners in healthy condition, the agency said.

