Crews rescue three animals from Ladson fire

A vehicle fire turned into a structure fire which led to the rescue of three animals on...
A vehicle fire turned into a structure fire which led to the rescue of three animals on Wednesday.(C&B Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the C&B Fire Department rescued three animals after a car fire turned into a structure fire.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the Woodside neighborhood on Wednesday and discovered a home had also caught on fire.

Two dogs and a bearded dragon were discovered inside the home. The dogs were given oxygen through pet masks, firefighters said.

All three animals were returned to their owners in healthy condition, the agency said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

