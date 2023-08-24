Deputies investigating after grill, trailer stolen from Cane Bay High School

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information leading to the person who stole property from a high school earlier this month.

Deputies say a person driving a silver Honda Accord stole a utility trailer and a Blackstone grill on Aug. 8. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened at approximately 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505.

