Dorchester Dist. 2 rolls out new anonymous reporting app

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new app has made its way onto electronic devices given to students in Dorchester District Two, which allows students to anonymously report activities on campus.

While the Stopit app is already pre-installed on district devices, it’s completely optional for students to install on their personal phones.

Director of Security Preston Giet said they have received a few reports since students returned to class on Monday, but nothing violent or serious. He said when they receive a report, they can track it until it is resolved.

Giet said the app is free to download and is paid for through the district’s insurance.

Students can answer several questions related to an incident on campus and upload screenshots. The name of the person is completely anonymous, and administrators can only talk with that person through a chat found within the app.

Students can report activities such as bullying, drugs or potential fights on campus.

Officials also have the option of blocking users in case they receive multiple false reports or try to get another classmate in trouble.

Giet hopes the app will lead to an increase in the number of reports they receive on campus.

“Whether it’s students or adults, a lot of people don’t want to be involved in the drama, and they don’t want the stigma that comes with reporting things sometimes,” Giet said. “Giving the kids a way to anonymously report stuff really gives us a way to operate, and it’s really out of an abundance of caution.”

The district said students can also go up to any administrator to report an incident.

