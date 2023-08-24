FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash closes Rivers Avenue, Remount Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted after a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, the North Charleston Police Department says around 1:15 p.m. they are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road.

They say there are injuries from the crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Drivers should expect road closures and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.