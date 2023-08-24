SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash closes Rivers Avenue, Remount Road

Traffic is impacted after a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road on Thursday...
Traffic is impacted after a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road on Thursday afternoon.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted after a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, the North Charleston Police Department says around 1:15 p.m. they are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road.

They say there are injuries from the crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Drivers should expect road closures and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

