SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Traffic backed up on Crosstown, crashes reported

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes in downtown Charleston are creating issues for commuters on the drive home Thursday afternoon.

Charleston County Dispatch is reporting two crashes in the area of the Crosstown. The first crash is on Septima P. Clark Parkway at Rosemont Street.

The second crash is reported on Kennedy Street at Ashley Avenue.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or the number of vehicles involved.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting along...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old victim in deadly shooting on Rivers Ave.
Walterboro Police say 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter (left) turned herself in to police....
Former deputy charged, one at large in deadly Walterboro restaurant shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
A Lowcountry woman won a triple-digit jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket during a...
Lowcountry woman purchases $200K winning scratch-off ticket at grocery store
Deena Mackay, 52, is homeless, family members say, but is known to frequent the Rivers Avenue...
North Charleston Police searching for woman not heard from since April

Latest News

According to court documents, Murdaugh has requested a ‘Change of Plea’ meaning he will plead...
Alex Murdaugh to plead guilty to federal financial charges
Disbarred attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is looking to go back on his recent “not...
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh to plead guilty to federal financial charges
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Traffic backed up on Crosstown, crashes reported
Charleston Police kicked off its leadership summit with the first lecture of a six-month-long...
Charleston Police launch leadership summit, talk community policing