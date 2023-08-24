Heat and humidity returns this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of lower humidity before the heat and humidity return with a vengeance for the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 90s by this afternoon. The humidity will start to increase overnight with hotter temperatures and a heat index back over 100° starting tomorrow. Sunshine and dry weather is expected through Friday before the rain chance begins to increase late in the day on Saturday. Saturday will be a very hot day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values near 110°. A late day storm or two is also possible Sunday as a weak cold front tries to move through the area. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 90s.

TROPICS: We’ll be watching a disturbance heading across Central America over the next day or two as it moves toward the Western Caribbean. There is a chance that a tropical depression may form over the weekend or early next week as this disturbance moves north into the Gulf of Mexico. Computer models continue to show mixed signals with the development of this system. Anywhere along the Gulf Coast and Southeast should monitor the weather this weekend and early next week!

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen as it moves north in the Atlantic this weekend. Swell from Tropical Storm Franklin will likely begin arriving along our beaches early next week, creating an elevated risk of rip currents.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 95.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 98.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.