Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’

Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Circle) - Country music superstar Jelly Roll paused a performance of one of his most popular songs to make sure a fan got proper medical attention.

Jelly Roll was performing his biggest show yet at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach in front of a sold-out crowd of 22,000 attendees.

While performing his hit “Need A Favor,” he stopped when he spotted a fan in the crowd who seemed to be having some health trouble.

A TikTok video from an attendee shows how he quickly signaled his band to stop playing to tend to the situation.

“We got somebody down right here,” Jelly Roll announced.

He directed everyone’s attention to the fan and requested they be provided with some water.

“I’ll stop the show for anybody to make sure they’re safe,” he added. “I don’t care what song I’m singing. I love you. I want you to feel better.”

He even brought some levity to the situation.

“In fact, not only do I want you to get some water and feel better, I want you to get some water, feel better, come back and start drinking again,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Jelly Roll has shown his love and care to his fans. Earlier this month, he visited recovering addicts at the Chesterfield County Jail in Virginia.

He sang renditions of his popular tracks and talked with the inmates in recovery to show that they can overcome addiction and not let it shape their identity.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

