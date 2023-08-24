Lowcountry mother pleads for community’s help in finding son

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Over two months since her 19-year-old son went missing, a Lowcountry mother is asking the community to join her in her search.

Justus Esaias Pride, was last seen in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the morning of June 19.

His mother, Karen Pride, said at around 4:50 p.m. that evening, he called and said he was alright and would call when he was ready to come home.

As the hours passed, Karen said she felt something was off because she was expecting to hear from him at some point in the night.

“I just knew something wasn’t right, why I hadn’t heard from him up until that point. So I immediately called 911,” Karen said.

Karen describes Justus as a friendly, kind and helpful young man who “never knew a stranger.”

“I’m proud to say that I raised him to know how to treat people,” Karen said.

She said her mother’s intuition tells her that Justus is alive but being held somewhere against his will. She said he had a lot of good things on the horizon, like plans to buy a new car and wardrobe.

“I believe that my son may have gotten caught up with the wrong people and something has happened,” Karen said. “I believe that he’s been taken, I don’t believe that he’s not alive.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.

Sheriff’s office officials said they have not received much information from the public or Justus’s associates about where they think he could be. They said a huge issue they are facing in the investigation is that potential information concerning Pride is reaching them through third-party information

“Detectives have actively followed up with every single tip,” A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. “Many of those tipsters will not speak to law enforcement.”

Karen said their family has put up a $5,000 reward for information that leads to finding Justus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4505 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. For both numbers, tips can be made anonymously.

“I’m pleading for help as a mother, that anyone that has any information whatsoever, the smallest inkling of information, could be the breakthrough that we need to have Justus found and brought back home,” Karen said.

Karen said she understands that investigators cannot share every detail but feels there has been a lack of communication from the sheriff’s office.

“It’s hard to get phone calls, it’s hard to get responses via email, text, it’s hard,” Karen said.

A spokesperson from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Provided the following statement:

This allegation is not correct. I myself spoke to Karen this past Monday. Someone else from our office spoke to her on Tuesday. Detectives have also invited Karen to the Sheriff’s Office a few weeks ago for a meeting to provide an update on the case. She did attend the meeting and we discussed several things. The detective on the case has also communicated with Karen with their last contact being August 22.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.